Anthony Gordon: Newcastle hold talks with Everton as winger returns to training on Thursday after two-day absence

Anthony Gordon, who is a January transfer target for Newcastle, will return to train with the Everton first team at Finch Farm on Thursday.

The forward missed training on Tuesday with a planned absence - as did Amadou Onana. But while Onana returned to training on Wednesday, Gordon was not present.

Gordon is the subject of a potential £40m with Newcastle believed to be front runners to sign him. The Champions League contenders have held talks over a move as they look to replace Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest last week.

Although not a like-for-like replacement, Newcastle see the 21-year-old as a player who can operate in a number of positions across the front line.

Newcastle were rebuffed with an inquiry n the summer but have retained an interest. It is thought a bid of around £40m could tempt Everton to sell.

Image: Gordon could be available for around £40m

Complicating the move somewhat is Everton's managerial situation - Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday and any new incumbent may want to keep Gordon.

During the summer transfer window, Chelsea conducted high-level talks with Everton over Gordon's availability.

He was then seen as one of Thomas Tuchel's top targets and Chelsea were prepared to pay £60m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Gordon has 18 months remaining on his current contract at Goodison Park.

The news on Gordon comes after Tottenham made a late bid to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season.

Danjuma had been expected to sign for Everton on a similar deal after an agreement was reached at the weekend, but Spurs appear to have hijacked the move.

The addition of the versatile Netherlands forward would boost Tottenham's options in attack, with Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura all experiencing injury issues this season.

Danjuma spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth and, while he starred in the Championship, he struggled in the Premier League, failing to score in 14 top-flight appearances.

A switch to Villarreal in 2021 proved successful, with Danjuma playing a key role in their run to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring 16 goals in all competitions for the LaLiga outfit.

Opportunities have been more limited for Danjuma this season after a muscle problem disrupted the early part of his campaign, and a return to England is close to being finalised with Tottenham.

Marcelo Bielsa remains the favourite to replace Frank Lampard as Everton manager - but a deal could be difficult to agree.

The former Leeds boss is Everton owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, but he and his backroom staff would likely cost up to £1m per month if they moved to Goodison Park.

Bielsa’s particular negotiating style sees him request a large fee, which he then distributes throughout his coaching team, who come as a non-negotiable part of the package.

Whilst Bielsa is No 1 on Everton’s wanted list, it is understood there are concerns about the cost and about making wholesale changes to their coaching structure.

Everton want a new manager in place by Friday. Ralph Hasenhuttl, the former Southampton and RB Leipzig boss, and Sean Dyche, the ex-Burnley manager, are also being considered.

Bielsa was in talks to succeed Scott Parker as Bournemouth manager before the World Cup, but the role was ultimately given to caretaker boss Gary O'Neil on a permanent basis.

The Toffees' approach to Bielsa follows their dismissal of Lampard on Monday afternoon, on the back of a 2-0 defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday - their third consecutive loss in the league.

The former Chelsea boss arrived at Goodison Park in January 2022, and although he helped the club avoid the drop last season, he leaves Everton with 15 points from 20 games and three wins this term - fewer than any other side in the division.

Everton are 19th in the table, with only Southampton below them on goal difference.

Jamie Carragher still believes Everton are the worst-run club in the country and said the hierarchy have "demonised the whole fanbase" in recent weeks.

Everton sacked Lampard after less than a year in charge on Monday.

Lampard's dismissal follows Everton owner Farhad Moshiri attending his first match since October 2021 as the Toffees succumbed to defeat at West Ham - their third consecutive loss in the league.

"Nobody knows a football club better than their own supporters," Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

