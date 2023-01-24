Arnaut Danjuma transfer: Tottenham make late move to sign Everton target on loan from Villarreal

Tottenham have organised a medical for potential loan arrival Arnaut Danjuma, as they look to snatch the Villarreal winger from under the noses of Everton.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Danjuma would join managerless Everton on Tuesday. The move was still expected to go through despite the sacking of Frank Lampard, who played a key role in the deal.

However, the Netherlands international is now travelling to London to hold talks with Spurs, and the club have scheduled a medical for Tuesday evening.

Sky Sports News is attempting to verify whether a buy option or obligation will be included in any deal.

The 25-year-old had decided to join Everton despite there being more lucrative offers and interest elsewhere. He was aware of the challenge facing the club in the Premier League amid off-field chaos but wanted to test himself and take risks.

The deal with Everton was set to be a straight loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were keen on bringing Danjuma in after Villarreal granted him permission to speak to clubs which generated further interest.

'A massive disappointment for Everton'

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"Just when you think Everton fans have suffered enough, this happens.

"Danjuma was expected at Finch Farm, he had agreed to join, and the medical had been completed over the weekend.

"He'd sought certain reassurances from the football club regarding the direction they were going in once it became apparent Frank Lampard was going to lose his job.

"It all seemed set for the loan deal from Villarreal to be announced today.

"At the eleventh hour, Spurs have come in and made an offer to take him on loan. He has not arrived at Finch Farm instead, he is on his way to Spurs for talks.

"This will be a massive disappointment for Everton should it go through. They thought they'd got their man. They'd been desperate to get in attacking options. Lampard had worked diligently on attempting to bring him to Everton."

Tottenham remain in talks to sign Porro

Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting over a potential deal for right-back Pedro Porro.

Spurs have stepped up their interest in signing him after initially cooling it due to Sporting's insistence on paying his release clause in full and up front.

Signing a new right wing-back has been a priority for Antonio Conte in January and they want to sign Porro before the deadline.