Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Chelsea are considering a £30m move for Barcelona full back Sergino Dest (Daily Express, December 23).

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to replace Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 23).

Chelsea are reportedly looking to snap up former Manchester United youngster Deji Sotona (The Sun, December 22).

Mino Raiola has claimed that rumoured Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt is open to leaving Juventus, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 20).

Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard is set to reject a move in January as his wife is expecting their fifth child, reports suggest (The Sun, December 21); Hazard has made a dramatic U-turn on his Real Madrid future as he is now 'open' to a return to Chelsea (Daily Mirror, December 16); Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is furious with Real Madrid for going after Antonio Rudiger and could now pull the plug on any potential deal to bring Hazard back to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail, December 15).

Chelsea have reportedly entered the transfer race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer (Daily Mail, December 13).

Chelsea are battling with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax for the signature of FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji (Sun, December 3)

Chelsea have received a boost in their hopes of signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, reports in Italy claim (Daily Express, December 1).

Federico Chiesa is being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich (The Sun, November 30).

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Chelsea face a conundrum on whether to keep Conor Gallagher or cash in on his enhanced reputation, with loan coach Carlo Cudicini claiming there has been interest from abroad for his services (Daily Express, December 23).

Charly Musonda revealed he told Chelsea he would play for free in a last-ditch effort to stay with the club (The Sun, December 23).

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has emerged as a surprise transfer alternative for Barcelona as they pursue new attacking options (Daily Express, December 21); Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Ziyech's situation at Chelsea, where he is reported to be unhappy with his amount of playing time (The Sun, December 17).

Maurizio Sarri wants to be reunited with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at Lazio, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 21).

Romelu Lukaku will eye a return to Italy sooner rather than later if he does not live up to expectations at Chelsea (Daily Star, December 20).

Chelsea are reportedly being put under increasing pressure by Antonio Rudiger's entourage, with a contract standoff threatening to run into the January transfer window (Daily Express, December 17); Paris Saint-Germain are "seeking to hijack" Real Madrid's move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who will be free to speak with European teams in just over two weeks (Daily Mail, December 16); Manchester United's new interim boss Ralf Rangnick could be the key to bringing Rudiger to Old Trafford over the summer (Daily Star, December 16); Rudiger confirmed he was considering leaving the club before Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager in January (Daily Mirror, December 16).

Rudiger is set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders, potentially earning up to £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea as a free agent next summer (Daily Mail, December 10); Rudiger is reported to have agreed a contract with Real Madrid and could be the first of multiple Chelsea defenders to leave the club next summer (The Sun, December 10); Rudiger is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, according to reports (The Sun, December 8); Real Madrid are growing ever more optimistic about their chances of signing Rudiger this summer, reports claim (The Sun, December 1).

Jose Mourinho is set to raid Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to reports (The Sun, December 17).

Chelsea team-mates are said to be "bewildered" that the club has not offered a new contract to Cesar Azpilicueta who, like Rudiger, is free to leave in the summer (Daily Mail, December 10); Chelsea could lose their captain Azpilicueta at the end of the season, with reports claiming that Barcelona want to lure him to the Nou Camp on a free transfer (Daily Express, December 8); Barcelona are reportedly ready to swoop for Chelsea captain Azpilicueta (The Sun, December 2).

Chelsea defenders Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have reportedly told their agents to find new clubs for them in January (Daily Express, December 17).

Barcelona are keen on Chelsea's teenage left-back Ian Maatsen who impressed last season on loan with Coventry City (Daily Mail, December 16).

Saul Niguez fears he is caught in a trap at Chelsea as his dream loan move turns into a nightmare (Sun, December 3).

Thomas Tuchel has issued Andreas Christensen with an ultimatum to sign the contract that Chelsea have twice thought they had agreed (Daily Telegraph, December 1).

Chelsea forgotten man Malang Sarr is set to be thrown a career lifeline by Inter Milan (The Sun, November 30).

Chelsea contract news

Chelsea are set to offer goalkeeper Edouard Mendy a bumper new contract which will see him pocket £100,000 per week (The Sun, December 4).

Confirmed Chelsea signings

No signings

Confirmed Chelsea departures

No departures

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

