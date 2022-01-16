Layvin Kurzawa: Chelsea interested in signing PSG left-back on loan

Chelsea are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on loan, with the 29-year-old currently out of favour at the French club.

Chelsea are looking to sign a left-back this month, with Ben Chilwell set to miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury while Lyon have reportedly rejected Chelsea's offer to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan in France.

The Blues also cannot recall left-back Ian Maatsen from his loan at Coventry as the Dutchman has exceeded the number of games played as per the terms of the loan agreement.

The 19-year-old has played in 21 Championship games this season and will remain at Coventry until the end of the season.

Chelsea have now turned their attentions to Kurzawa, who has made only one appearance for PSG this season.

The Frenchman was an 81st-minute substitute in PSG's French Super Cup defeat against Lille in August.

Kurzawa has been at PSG for six-and-a-half years and played under Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel during his reign at the Ligue 1 club.

The former Monaco defender signed a new four-year contract with PSG in June 2020 and has made 140 appearances for the club, winning 17 trophies.

