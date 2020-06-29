Layvin Kurzawa: PSG defender signs new deal following speculation of move to Arsenal

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa has signed a contract until 2024

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has signed a new four-year contract with the French champions.

In January, there was speculation of a move to Arsenal after the left-back changed his agent.

Kurzawa is now represented by Kia Joorabchian's Sports Invest UK, who brokered deals for David Luiz and Cedric Soares to move to the Emirates stadium.

Chelsea forward Willian, who also shares the same agent, is also a reported target for Arsenal this summer.

Kurzawa has made 123 appearances for PSG, scoring 13 goals which included a Champions League hat-trick against Anderlecht in 2017.

He has won 14 trophies in five seasons so far in Paris.