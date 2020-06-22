Thomas Meunier to join Borussia Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Meunier will leave PSG at the end of June

Thomas Meunier will join Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends on June 30.

First reported in Bild, Meunier will move to Germany next month after four years in Paris.

The 28-year-old reportedly opted against signing a short-term contract to play in PSG's Champions League campaign in August.

PSG are one of four teams who qualified for the quarter-finals before lockdown suspended football in Europe in March.

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are also set to leave PSG this summer.

The 2020/21 Bundesliga season is set to begin on August 21, two days before the proposed Champions League final date.

Borussia Dortmund play their final Bundesliga match of this season against Hoffenheim on Saturday before starting pre-season next month.