Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, says the club's sporting director Leonardo.

Cavani, 33, and Silva, 35, are both out of contract in June but will remain with the club until the season is fully completed as PSG are in the Champions League quarter-finals.

PSG were awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the coronavirus pandemic with 11 matches to play.

"It was a really difficult decision to take. [Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani] are players who have had a big impact on this club's history," Leandro told Le Journal du Dimanche.

"You always wonder if you should carry on down the same path together or if it's better to avoid a scenario where you've stayed for one year too many.

"It's been such a wonderful journey, but we're coming to the end. We had to make a logical decision, both in financial terms and also considering the next generation of players coming through.

"Maybe it's the wrong decision, I don't know. There's never a perfect moment. The Champions League is still on the agenda and the plan is to remain in the competition with them until the end of August."

Cavani, the club's all-time leading scorer with 200 goals who joined from Napoli in 2013, has been attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami within the last six months.

Atletico were unable to reach an agreement with PSG for Cavani in January, despite the Spanish club increasing their offer to £15m, with PSG valuing him at £25m.

Inter Miami also held discussions over a proposed deal for the striker before their debut MLS season earlier this year.

Managing owner Jorge Mas told Sky Sports News: "We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don't want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time."

Silva joined the Parisians from Milan alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012 and is the club's captain.

Leandro also stated he wants Thomas Meunier, Layvin Kurzawa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to remain at the club and says that there will be discussions over the next couple of months.