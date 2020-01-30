Edinson Cavani: Atletico Madrid end pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker

Edinson Cavani has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid and Chelsea this month

Atletico Madrid have ended their interest in a January deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The two clubs have been unable to reach an agreement despite Atletico increasing their offer to £15m, with PSG still valuing him at £25m.

The Spanish club may, however, pick up their interest in the player in the summer when his PSG contract expires.

Edinson Cavani joined Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in 2013 but handed in a transfer request earlier this month

The Uruguay international was at the PSG training ground on Thursday, as was his brother who also acts as his representative.

There have been no indications he was there to say his goodbyes and Thomas Tuchel will brief the media on Friday ahead of their game against Montpellier.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Cavani, but the former are also not willing to pay PSG's valuation.

Cavani handed in a transfer request at the French club earlier this month which has increased the level of speculation surrounding the Uruguayan's future.

The forward has scored five goals in 14 games in all competitions this term and currently remains under contract at the Parc des Princes until summer 2020.

