January transfer window: Done deals

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out? All the ins and outs from the January transfer window.

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and all four Scottish leagues right here.

JANUARY 2

Championship

Andre Green (Aston Villa to Charlton) - Loan

League Two

Toumani Diagouraga (Swindon to Morecambe) - Free

Christian N'Guessan (Burnley to Oldham) - Loan

JANUARY 1

Premier League

Takumi Minamino (RB Salzburg to Liverpool) - £7.25m

League One

Peter Clarke (Fleetwood to Tranmere) - Free

Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday to Blackpool) - Undisclosed

League Two

Elliott Watt (Wolves to Carlisle) - Loan