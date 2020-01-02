January transfer window: Done deals
All the January transfers from the English and Scottish leagues
Last Updated: 02/01/20 2:16pm
Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out? All the ins and outs from the January transfer window.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and all four Scottish leagues right here.
JANUARY 2
Championship
Andre Green (Aston Villa to Charlton) - Loan
League Two
Toumani Diagouraga (Swindon to Morecambe) - Free
Christian N'Guessan (Burnley to Oldham) - Loan
JANUARY 1
Premier League
Takumi Minamino (RB Salzburg to Liverpool) - £7.25m
League One
Peter Clarke (Fleetwood to Tranmere) - Free
Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday to Blackpool) - Undisclosed
League Two
Elliott Watt (Wolves to Carlisle) - Loan