Liverpool's Herbie Kane joins Hull on loan

Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made two senior appearances for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup during the first half of the season, his debut coming as a substitute in the 2-0 win at MK Dons in September.

He was a starter in the 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the quarter-final when Liverpool named a very young side due to the fact the first team were in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Hull City are delighted to announce that midfielder Herbie Kane has joined the Club on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season!#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) January 3, 2020

Kane was named in the League One Team of the Season last campaign after 49 games and seven goals in a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers under Grant McCann.

McCann is now in charge at Hull and will be hoping Kane can help them push for promotion back to the Premier League.