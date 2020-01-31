Ravel Morrison and Harold Moukoudi join Middlesbrough on loan

Ravel Morrison has completed a loan move to Middlesbrough

Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, as has St Etienne's Cameroon international defender Harold Moukoudi.

Morrison joined the Blades in the summer from Swedish side Ostersund, but the 26-year-old has played just four times for Chris Wilder's side, with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Fylde on January 5.

Boro are the 10th different club Morrison has played for and head coach Jonathan Woodgate is delighted to have brought in such an experienced player as they look to pull further away from the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

"Ravel is a terrific signing for us. He is a real quality player with plenty of experience, and will give us something different to what we have," Woodgate told the club's official website.

"He has a desire to do well and succeed, and that attitude fits in well with our ethos here.

"I met him this week, we had a really good talk, and I think he we will be a really good addition to our squad."

Morrison will join 22-year-old defender Moukoudi at the Riverside, after his loan was confirmed a little earlier on Friday.

Moukoudi has played 16 times for Saint Etienne this season, including in the Europa League, and also featured in the 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly with Boro on Teesside.

"We're delighted to bring Harold in to the club. He's a player we've been keeping an eye on and it's a real coup that we've been able to bring him here," added Woodgate.

"He's a unit of a defender, a real big, strong lad, and he's a quality player. He's still young, but he has plenty of experience, having played in the top division in France, in the Europa League, and also for Cameroon.

"He'll be a very important addition to our squad and will really increase the competition we have for places."