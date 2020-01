Championship ins and outs: All the deals from the January transfer window

Who has your team signed this January? Who's been shipped out? A comprehensive guide to every major deal done this transfer window...

Barnsley

IN: Marcel Ritzmaier (Wolfsberger), Kilian Ludewig (Red Bull Salzburg, loan), Michael Sollbauer (Wolfsberger), Ethan Erhahon (St Mirren, loan)

OUT: Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth, loan), Jordan Green (Newport, loan), Mallik Wilks (Hull, loan), Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge, loan), Toby Sibbick (Hearts, loan), Dylan Mottley-Henry (Bradford)

Birmingham

IN: Scott Hogan (Aston Villa, loan)

Scott Hogan had spent time on loan with Stoke earlier this season

OUT: Steve Seddon (Portsmouth, loan), Agus Medina (UE Cornelia, loan), Odin Bailey (Forest Green, loan), Olly McCoy (Wealdstone, loan), David Stockdale (Wycombe, loan), Fran Villalba (Almeria, loan)

Blackburn

IN: None

OUT: Ben Gladwin (MK Dons), Andy Jackson (released), Sam Hart (Shrewsbury, loan), Andy Fisher (MK Dons, loan)

Brentford

IN: Halil Dervisoglu (Sparta Rotterdam), Paris Maghoma (Tottenham), Aaron Pressley (Aston Villa), Tariqe Fosu (Oxford United), Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United)

OUT: Joe Hardy (Liverpool), Mads Bech Sorensen (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Ali Coote (Waterford), Canice Carroll (Stevenage)

Bristol City

IN: Nahki Wells (Burnley)

Nahki Wells joined Bristol City after Burnley cut short his loan spell with QPR

OUT: Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth, loan), Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham, loan), Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough, loan), Bailey Wright (Sunderland, loan), Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Cardiff City

IN: Brad Smith (Bournemouth, loan)

OUT: Armand Traore (released), Ciaron Brown (Livingston, loan), Gary Madine (Blackpool), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Joe Day (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Omar Bogle (ADO Den Haag, loan)

Charlton

IN: Andre Green (Aston Villa, loan), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland, loan), Matt Smith (Manchester City, loan)

OUT: Joe Ledley (released)

Derby

IN: Wayne Rooney (DC United), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa, loan)

OUT: Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Bristol Rovers, loan), Max Hunt (Carlisle), Jonathan Mitchell (Macclesfield, loan), George Thorne (Oxford United), Mason Bennett (Millwall, loan)

Fulham

IN: Michael Hector (Chelsea), Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolves), Jordan Archer (Oxford United), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield, loan), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Bristol City)

OUT: Tayo Edun (Lincoln), Jayden Harris (Woking, loan), Timmy Abraham (Bristol Rovers, loan)

Huddersfield

IN: Richard Stearman (Sheffield United), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal, loan), Andy King (Leicester, loan), Harry Toffolo (Lincoln)

OUT: Reece Brown (Peterborough, loan), Ryan Schofield (Livingston, loan), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon, loan), Terence Kongolo (Fulham, loan), Adama Diakhaby (Nottingham Forest, loan), Florent Hadergjonaj, loan), Aaron Mooy (Brighton), Josh Koroma (Huddersfield, loan)

Hull

IN: Herbie Kane (Liverpool, loan), Martin Samuelson (West Ham), Mallik Wilks (Barnsley, loan), Marcus Maddison (Peterborough, loan)

Kamil Grosicki's Hull contract was set to expire this summer

OUT: Brandon Fleming (Bolton, loan), David Milinkovic (Vancouver Whitecaps, loan), Kamil Grosicki (West Brom)

Leeds

IN: Elia Caprile (Chievo Verona), Ian Carlo Poveda (Manchester City), Jean-Kevin Augustin (RB Leipzig, loan)

OUT: Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood), Pawel Cibicki (Pogon Szczecin), Connor Leak-Blunt (Sheffield United), Rafa Mujica (Villareal, loan), Eunan O'Kane (Luton)

Luton

IN: Peter Kioso (Hartlepool), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham, loan)

OUT: Alan Sheehan (Free), Lloyd Jones (Northampton, loan)

Middlesbrough

IN: Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, loan), Lukas Nmecha (Manchester City, loan), Dejan Stojanovic (St. Gallen), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, loan)

West Ham re-signed Darren Randolph in January

OUT: Marcus Browne (Oxford United, loan), Marc Bola (Blackpool, loan), Darren Randolph (West Ham), Ben Liddle (Scunthorpe, loan), Stephen Walker (Crewe, loan)

Millwall

IN: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Mason Bennett (Derby, loan), Luke Steele (Nottingham Forest, loan)

OUT: Tom Elliott (Salford), Jason McCarthy (Wycombe, loan), Harvey Bradbury (Morecambe, loan)

Nottingham Forest

IN: Adama Diakhaby (Huddersfield, loan), Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg), Gaetan Bong (Brighton), Jordan Larsson (AIK)

OUT: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United), Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe, loan), Claudio Yacob (Nacional), Chema (Getafe), Costel Pantilimon (Omonia Nicosia, loan), Luke Steele (Millwall, loan)

Preston

IN: Scott Sinclair (Celtic)

Scott Sinclair joined Preston from Scottish champions Celtic

OUT: Kevin O'Connor (Waterford, loan), Josh Earl (Ipswich, loan), Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers, loan), Jack Baxter (Clitheroe, loan), Chris Maxwell (Blackpool)

QPR

IN: Jack Clarke (Tottenham, loan)

OUT: Josh Scowen (Sunderland), Toni Leistner (FC Koln, loan), Dylan Duncan (Dunfermline, loan)

Reading

IN: Felipe Araruna (Sao Paulo), Ayub Masika (Beijing Renhe, loan)

OUT: Jack Nolan (Walsall), Luke Southwood (Hamilton Academical, loan), Ben House (Dagenham & Redbridge, loan), Myles Roberts (Watford), Teddy Howe (Blackpool), Vito Mannone (Esbjerg, loan)

Sheffield Wednesday

IN: Manuel Hidalgo (Triestina), Alessio Da Cruz (Parma), Ryan Galvin (Wigan)

OUT: Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool), Ash Baker (Newport)

Stoke

IN: Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) James Chester (Aston Villa, loan)

OUT: Badou Ndiaye (Trabzonspor, loan), Peter Etebo (Getafe, loan), Ryan Woods (Millwall, loan), Daniel Jarvis (Wrexham)

Swansea

IN: Rio Campbell (free agent), Rhian Brewster (Liverpool, loan), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan), Marc Guehi (Chelsea, loan)

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea on loan from Liverpool

OUT: Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Genclerbirligi), Simon Paulet (KVC Westerlo), Cian Harries (Bristol Rovers), Kristoffer Peterson (FC Utrecht, loan), Declan John (Sunderland, loan)

West Brom

IN: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United, loan), Kamil Grosicki (Hull)

OUT: Ted Cann (Yeovil, loan), Max Melbourne (Lincoln), Callum Morton (Northampton, loan)

Wigan

IN: Kieran Dowell (Everton, loan)

OUT: Owen Evans (Cheltenham, loan), Ollie Crankshaw (Dundee, loan), Devante Cole (Doncaster)