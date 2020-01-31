Cedric Soares joins Arsenal on loan from Southampton

Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal until the end of the season

Arsenal have completed the signing of Southampton right-back Cedric Soares on loan until the end of the season.

Soares, whose Southampton contract expires at the end of the current campaign, is Arsenal's second January signing after the Gunners completed a deal to sign defender Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo earlier this week.

Arsenal's technical director Edu said: "Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level.

"He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy.

Soares will be unavailable for Arsenal's trip to Burnley on Sunday due to injury

"We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club."

Cedric has made 138 appearances for Southampton, scoring three goals, since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2015.

Burnley vs Arsenal Live on

Southampton confirmed the arrival of Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday as a replacement to compete with Yan Valery.

Soares will not be available for Arsenal's trip to face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

0:48 Good Morning Transfers' James Green expects most of Mikel Arteta's rebuilding at Arsenal to take place in the summer, despite being close to signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari Good Morning Transfers' James Green expects most of Mikel Arteta's rebuilding at Arsenal to take place in the summer, despite being close to signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari

