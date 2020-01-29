Deadline Day: Your guide to final day of January transfer window

The January transfer window shuts on Friday and you can follow all the deals and the drama with Sky Sports.

The clock is ticking for clubs looking to make mid-season reinforcements, with several high-profile proposed deals still up in the air.

Will Edinson Cavani and Olivier Giroud make long-anticipated moves? Will your club bolster the ranks to boost their chances at the top or bottom end of the table? And will that priceless paperwork be submitted before the deadline?

When is the deadline?

Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have made January moves... will Edinson Cavani follow suit?

The winter transfer window shuts for Premier League and EFL clubs at 11pm on Friday, January 31.

Clubs in Scotland have until midnight on the same day to do business.

The window shuts at various times across Europe, with the deadline at 5pm in Germany, 7pm in Italy and 11pm in Spain and France.

Further afield? The Chinese Super League window remains open until February 28.

Can clubs do business after the deadline?

Clubs completing deals late on Deadline Day will be able to submit a Deal Sheet between 9pm-11pm.

Yes - via the 'Deal Sheet'.

Clubs completing deals late on Deadline Day will be able to submit a Deal Sheet between 9pm-11pm.

They will then have until midnight on Deadline Day to complete the information needed by FIFA's Transfer Matching System.

What about emergency loans?

FIFA introduced new rules at the start of the 2016/17 season, which scrapped the emergency loan window.

But there is special dispensation should clubs suffer a spate of injuries to their goalkeepers.

Free agents are allowed to join clubs outside of the window.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be able to do any more business before the deadline?

