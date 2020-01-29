Kyle Walker-Peters: Tottenham defender loaned to Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters has joined Ralph Hasenhuttl's side on loan

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The right-back underwent a medical on Tuesday ahead of finalising his move to the south coast club.

Crystal Palace and Brighton were also interested in signing the 22-year-old, but Southampton have won the race to secure the England U21 international's services until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Walker-Peters has featured just five times for Tottenham this term, and only once under Jose Mourinho, during Spurs' 3-1 defeat away at Bayern Munich on December 11 last year.

Walker-Peters challenges Kingsley Coman while in action for Tottenham against Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Upon his arrival at the St Mary's Stadium, Walker-Peters said: "I'm looking to use this opportunity to improve as a football player, but most importantly win games here, and show the manager he made the right decision in bringing me here, and also show the fans that.



"I'm just grateful for the opportunity I've been given by the manager and the club. I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football.

"I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well.

"Not only that, but it's a huge club, and for me I need to be in a team that will suit my style and help me develop, so those were the main reasons."

Walker-Peters is Southampton's first acquisition of the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a late move for Saints defender Cedric Soares ahead of the transfer deadline, while Leicester remain interested in centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.

Saints have also rejected three bids for striker Che Adams from Leeds United.

Following Christian Eriksen's departure to Inter Milan, Tottenham have signed Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal from Real Betis, as well as Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

