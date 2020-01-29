QUIZ: Transfer Talk - Final Week: How much do you know about football transfers?

With the January transfer window closing soon and the Transfer Talk podcast in full swing, what better time to test your knowledge of the transfer market...

Every Wednesday throughout January this year we have given you the chance to prove you are a transfer expert by answering questions on club-record fees, player moves and managerial signings.

This week's quiz is the final one of the month ahead of Friday's Deadline Day, which you can keep across on Sky Sports News.

If you missed last week's quiz then make sure you give it a go here, and if you are looking to improve your knowledge then remember to listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast right here!

This week, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan gives the inside track on Steven Bergwijn's move to Tottenham and explains why he believes the Netherlands forward will be a success in the Premier League.

Here are this week's 10 questions. Have a go and tweet @SkySportsPL and @SkyFootball to let us know how you fare. Good luck!