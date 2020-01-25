Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl agree that FA Cup replays should be scrapped

Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jose Mourinho were in agreement that FA Cup replays are not needed

Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl were in agreement that Tottenham and Southampton's FA Cup replay is a game they could do without.

Both sides' winter break from the Premier League is now being cut short after the 1-1 draw in the fourth-round tie at St Mary's.

Spurs looked to have done enough to put their name in the hat after Son Heung-min gave them the lead but Sofiane Boufal's 87th-minute leveller ensured a replay next midweek.

Saints and Spurs were due to clock off for two weeks after next weekend's Premier League games but now they will do battle again, almost certainly on February 5.

"It is a result that keeps us alive, that keeps us in the draw," Mourinho said. "It is a result we don't need, we don't need to play one more match, but it is better to play than not to play.

"We were very close to winning. We are in the competition. It will affect (the winter break) a little bit. There is one more match we have to play.

"It is not a personal situation, Ralph was telling me the same, we don't need one more match. But I think both me and him prefer to play again than to be out."

Hasenhuttl believes replays should be scrapped and revealed Southampton will now have to cancel flights for their warm-weather break.

"Flights are getting cancelled," he said. "In the end I think we should have overtime, it is a cup game and we should have a winner or loser.

"Now we have a replay in our winter break and that doesn't make sense for me. This game deserved to have a winner or a loser. It was so intense, it was exciting for the fans and that is what a cup game should be about.

"We have enough games, so if you have a draw after 90 minutes go in overtime and a penalty shootout. That is what cup games are about. Now we have to go there."