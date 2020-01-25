Christian Eriksen left out of Tottenham squad with Inter Milan move close

Christian Eriksen's Spurs contract expires at the end of the season

Christian Eriksen has been left out of Tottenham's squad to face Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round with the player close to sealing a £16.8m move to Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old's move to Serie A could see him see him earn up to £320,000 per week, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs have been keen to sell the Danish midfielder this month to prevent him leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte wants to add him to his Inter squad and, while sources in England understand the deal has not yet been signed, those in Italy believe it is close to being agreed.

His omission from Jose Mourinho's squad which has travelled to St Mary's indicates he may have played his last game for the club against Norwich in midweek.

Analysis: Daniel Levy gets his way

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show: "Daniel Levy looks like he is going to get what he wants yet again.

"Spurs' position from the beginning was that they were not going to accept less than €20m for Christian Eriksen even though he's only got six months left on his contract.

"Our information is that the deal hasn't been done yet, but our colleagues at Sky Italy believe it is almost agreed. They say it is going to be a €20m deal and that Christian Eriksen is going to treble his wages.

"He's going to be signing a four-and-a-half-year deal and he will be earning £260,000 per week. With bonuses that could go up to £320,000 a week."

