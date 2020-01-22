Che Adams: Southampton reject third bid from Leeds United for forward

Southampton bought Che Adams for £15m in July 2019

Leeds United have had a third loan-to-buy bid rejected for Southampton striker Che Adams.

The initial loan deal included a £20m permanent transfer in the summer if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has previously made it clear that Adams will not be departing the St Mary's Stadium this January.

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is searching for a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah who has been recalled by Arsenal from his loan spell at Elland Road.

Adams joined Hasenhuttl's side from Birmingham City for £15m in July last year.

The 23-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League in his 18 top-flight appearances during 2019-20.

His attacking team-mate Danny Ings though has 14 goals in 24 matches and has often been Hasenhuttl's first-choice striker this term.

Despite their unsuccessful pursuit of Adams so far, goalkeeper Elia Caprile has completed a permanent move to Leeds to become their first transfer of the window, moving to the club on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

