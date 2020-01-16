Danny Ings believes he can offer England fresh option in attack

Danny Ings has scored 14 Premier League goals this season

Southampton striker Danny Ings believes he can bring something different to England's forward line ahead of this summer's European Championships.

Ings, who won his sole England cap in 2015, has been backed to break into England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 after scoring 14 Premier League goals in 22 appearances this season.

With England captain and first-choice striker Harry Kane potentially set to miss the tournament due to a hamstring injury, Ings could be in Southgate's thoughts as he considers alternative options upfront.

Premier League Top Scorers Jamie Vardy, Leicester 17 goals 4 assists Marcus Rashford, Man Utd 14 goals 4 assists Danny Ings, Southampton 14 goals 1 assist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal 14 goals 1 assist Sergio Aguero, Man City 13 goals 3 assists Tammy Abraham, Chelsea 13 goals 3 assists

But Ings will face stiff competition from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, who are both enjoying their most prolific seasons in England's top flight.

"Gareth will want a certain striker playing a certain way for him and it is all about what he wants," Ings told NBC when asked about England's striker situation.

"The way I am in the system here at the club, it is all about pressing, running behind, not having too many touches on the ball.

"If that is something that is different to the other lads and how Gareth wants to set his team up, then yeah, I'd say it is definitely a different way for me.

"I would say we are all kind of different players in the way we play for our clubs and the way we have been over the course of our careers, really."

Southampton looked to be in a relegation battle after 13 league games, picking up just nine points in a poor run of results, which included October's thumping 9-0 home defeat to Leicester.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Leicester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Leicester City in the Premier League

But head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has since turned things around, with Southampton winning six of their last nine league games and elevating themselves up to 12th in the table.

"For every club you want to achieve the maximum you can," Ings added, when asked if Southampton can push for European qualification and string together a cup run.

"We've put ourselves in a position now where we have gone further away from where we were and we are edging closer to the teams in and around those places.

"For us, I feel like it is important we maintain our momentum. Every game is so tough in the Premier League, you never know what's going to happen. If we start thinking too far ahead, we might lose a little bit of the focus in the game that is coming at the weekend.

"You can see how hard the lads are working now to be the best team we can be. You can see how it is clicking and that is the way moving forward. If you look too far ahead you might lose a bit of focus and it is important we don't do that."