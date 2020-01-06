England's Euro 2020 fixtures and potential route

Gareth Southgate's England side will be among the favourites for Euro 2020

We look at England's Euro 2020 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages, and their pre-tournament friendlies.

England scheduled friendlies Italy (home) - March 27, 8pm

Denmark (home) - March 31, 8pm

Austria (away) - June 2, 7.45pm

Romania (TBC) - June 7, time TBC

Group stage

Sunday June 14 - Group D: England vs Croatia; kick-off 2pm (London)

Friday, June 19 - Group D: England vs Play-off winner C; kick-off 8pm (London)

Tuesday June 23 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; kick-off 8pm (London)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

Euro 2020 groups Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Play-off D or Play-off A winner

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off C winner

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Play-off B winner

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Play-off D or Play-off A winner

Round of 16

If England win Group D...

Tuesday June 30 - Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; kick-off 5pm (Dublin)

If England finish second in Group D...

Monday June 29 - Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams...

One of:

Sunday June 28 - Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Sunday June 28 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)

Tuesday June 30: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

England will play their group stage games at Wembley, but their potential knockout games would be played elsewhere until the semi-final stage

Quarter-finals

If England win Group D and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 4 - kick-off 8pm (Rome)

If England finish second in Group D and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 3 - kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 3 - kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Saturday July 4 - kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Saturday July 4 - kick-off 8pm (Rome)

And beyond...

Semi-finals - July 7-8 (London)

Final - July 12 (London)