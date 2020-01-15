Harry Kane injury should not lead to Jamie Vardy recall, says Dean Ashton

Jamie Vardy is the leading Premier League goalscorer with 17 goals this season

Gareth Southgate should not recall Jamie Vardy to the England squad despite Harry Kane's long-term injury, says Dean Asthon.

According to Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho, Kane could miss the rest of the season and the European Championships after rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring in the New Year's Day defeat at Southampton.

This has led to calls for Premier League top scorer Vardy to reverse his retirement from international football, but Ashton does not believe Southgate should pursue players "who don't want to be there".

"I don't like the fact that Vardy has said he doesn't want to be picked for the England squad so he can give himself more years at his club," Ashton told Sky Sports News.

"This is the fifth season he's got himself into double figures already, his ability and speed have not waned.

Jaime Vardy tops many of the statistics out of the English strikers this season

"But if he said he doesn't want to be picked, I don't necessarily want a player who doesn't want to be there.

"It's a big dilemma for Gareth Southgate, I personally don't think that he will go and ask for him."

"No doubting Abraham's ability"

Tammy Abraham has a 20-goal involvement in 29 games for Chelsea in all competitions this season

While Ashton does not want the England manager to recall Vardy, he has been impressed by the form of Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who has scored 13 Premier League goals thus season.

The 22-year-old scored his first international goal in November and Ashton said: "Abraham really has improved his game certainly since Frank Lampard has taken over.

"In the Championship, he scored 49 goals in 81 games - he knows where the back of the net is.

"There was no doubt about his goal-scoring ability as he's already into double figures this season."

"Rashford has to start; but not as No 9"

Marcus Rashford is the Premier League's second top-scorer with 14 goals

Marcus Rashford is enjoying his best season for Manchester United either scoring or assisting 24 goals in 30 games largely from the left wing.

Ashton believes that is where he should play for his country rather than as a direct replacement for Kane.

"It would be a mistake to play Rashford as a No 9 when you see how comfortable he looks out on the left for United," said Ashton.

"He's having a wonderful season and it's easy to forget just how young he is.

"Fourteen goals this season in the Premier League shows his quality. He has to be in that England starting 11 for me."