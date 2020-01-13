Merih Demiral: Leicester end interest in Juventus defender after ACL injury

Merih Demiral is comforted by Cristiano Ronaldo as he receives treatment on the pitch

Leicester have ended their interest in Juventus' Merih Demiral after the defender suffered a knee ligament injury on Sunday.

The centre-back, who Leicester had looked at as a possible loan signing, will have surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament he damaged during Juventus' 2-1 win over Roma, in which he had scored the opening goal.

Demiral could now miss the rest of the season for the Serie A side, having played just seven times since joining from Sassuolo in July.

Demiral celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Roma on Sunday

The 21-year-old had also reportedly been the subject of a failed £34m bid from Borussia Dortmund.

He is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at right-back.

Leicester have largely relied on Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu in the centre of defence this season, with the pair making 52 appearances between them in all competitions.

They have helped the Foxes earn the joint second-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 21 goals in 22 games.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.