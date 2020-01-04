Leicester interested in Merih Demiral on loan from Juventus

Merih Demiral only joined Juventus in the summer

Leicester are interested in Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and are considering the possibility of a loan deal for the Turkey international, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky in Italy are reporting that the Foxes have had a bid in excess of £25.5m for the defender rejected by the Italian champions. Juventus are also reported to have turned down an offer of £34m from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

However, it is thought Leicester's preference is to see how Demiral would adjust to life in the Premier League before committing to a substantive deal.

Leicester's recruitment team have spoken to Caglar Soyuncu about the qualities of his countryman as they look to strengthen their defensive options following the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer.

Demiral joined Juventus from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo in July but has struggled to make an impact in Turin, playing just five times.

He is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at right-back.

Leicester have largely relied on Jonny Evans and Soyuncu in the centre of defence this season, with the pair making 49 appearances between them in all competitions.

They have helped the Foxes earn the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 19 goals in 21 games.

Brendan Rodgers says no players from his Leicester squad will be sold in the January transfer window, unless the club want them to go.

James Maddison has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, while defender Ben Chilwell is reported to be on the radar of several clubs.

"Nobody will leave here that we don't want to go," he said. "I think we've had a couple of enquiries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players.

"But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be nobody going."

