Danny Ings and Adama Traore join Trent Alexander-Arnold on Premier League Player of the Month shortlist

Adama Traore had a hand in three goals for Wolves in December

Danny Ings and Adama Traore have been nominated alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne for Premier League Player of the Month for December.

The quartet have been joined on the eight-man shortlist by Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Foster and Jamie Vardy.

Ings' nomination caps a standout month for the striker, who scored five goals in six games to help Southampton to wins over Norwich, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

His efforts went a long way to helping the Saints pull themselves away from relegation trouble - they began December in 18th but now sit 12th, five points above the drop zone.

Traore featured in seven games in a busy month for Wolves, scoring twice and registering an assist.

He scored one and set up another in the stunning comeback win over Manchester City, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described him as a "big, big talent" before Wolves' trip to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a highly productive December as Liverpool strengthened their lead to 13 points at the top of the league.

He scored one and racked up three assists in five games and was involved in three of their four goals during their thrashing of second-placed Leicester.

De Bruyne had a hand in a remarkable seven goals in just six games during December for Manchester City, including scoring two and setting up another in their 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Calvert-Lewin's nomination comes after his five goals in seven games helped Everton to rise from 17th at the beginning of the month to their current position of 11th.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has three goals in three games since Carlo Ancelotti became Everton manager

He scored twice each in the wins over Chelsea and Newcastle and helped the Toffees to draws with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Vardy also scored five goals in December, including against City at the Etihad, as Leicester consolidated second place in the league.

Foster produced three clean sheets in six games for Watford and helped them to wins over Manchester United and Villa, as well as a draw at eight-placed Sheffield United.

The Hornets' up-turn in form following Nigel Pearson's appointment last month has seen them cut the gap to safety from six points to two.

Buendia rounds off the shortlist after impressing for Norwich. He registered two assists in seven games as the Canaries gained creditable draws with Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham