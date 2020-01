Watford went on to beat Wolves despite Christian Kabasele's sending off

Watford will appeal the red card given to Christian Kabasele in their 2-1 win against Wolves on New Year's Day.

The 28-year-old defender was originally handed a yellow card for bringing down Diogo Jota as last man on the edge of the box, however VAR deemed the foul to be worthy of a red.

More to follow...