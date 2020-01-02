Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher reviews Aaron Cresswell and Jack Grealish decisions

West Ham defender Aaron Creswell reacts after being sent off against Bournemouth

After another VAR-dominated matchday, Dermot Gallagher returns with Ref Watch to give his verdict on all the key decisions.

INCIDENT: Aaron Cresswell was shown a straight red for a studs-up, high challenge on Ryan Fraser which left him in serious pain - but VAR official Lee Mason overturned the decision and downgraded the card to yellow.

Cresswell's red card was downgraded to yellow

DERMOT SAYS: I was surprised this was overturned. I think it's a red card. There's speed and intent. Cresswell has little or no chance of getting the ball. He's endangered the safety of an opponent. However, the VAR deemed that the initial point of contact wasn't dangerous.

INCIDENT: After a busy festive season for VAR, it was at the forefront once again as Jack Grealish's 12th-minute header was ruled out for offside. A lengthy pause ensued after Grealish headed home Ezri Konsa's excellent cross and the goal was eventually disallowed because Wesley's heel was deemed to be in an offside position in the build-up.

Aston Villa are denied by VAR

DERMOT SAYS: The problem is everyone is demanding for everything to be 100 per cent accurate. Was it the same phase of play? That's a subjective call and the VAR looking at it thought it was. When James Tarkowski clears the ball it comes off a Burnley player and comes straight back - that was in a matter of five or six seconds. They thought Wesley was offside at the start of the move so that's why it was given offside. What it does show is how fine the margins were and how accurate the assistant referees were. They were doing this with the naked eye. When you have to see the line like it is, you realise how difficult it was for assistant referees.

INCIDENT: Wilfried Zaha's fizzed cross was directed into the net by Conor Wickham, whose last Premier League goal came against Manchester City in November 2016. The substitute's celebrations were made to wait after he was initially flagged offside, but replays showed a defender had fractionally played him on and the goal was given.

Conor Wickham's goal was awarded by VAR

DERMOT SAYS: I can understand at the speed of the play why the assistant has come to that decision. But when you freeze-frame it, he's just onside. This is where the VAR has worked perfectly. Last season this goal would have been disallowed.

INCIDENT: Christian Kabasele got his marching orders after VAR deemed the Watford defender was the last man when bringing down Diogo Jota on the edge of the box. Originally, the on-field decision was for just a yellow card as Craig Cathcart looked to be covering.

DERMOT SAYS: I think there isn't cover in behind Kabasele when the foul is made and at that point, Cathcart is too far away. Jota could have had a shot on goal. The VAR would have asked whether the attacker would have the opportunity to shoot at goal and the answer definitely is yes. This is another great example of VAR as the on-field referee wouldn't have seen what the replays show.