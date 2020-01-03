Christian Eriksen: Will Tottenham let midfielder leave for free?

The January transfer window is open and you can listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast right here!

As Chelsea step up their efforts to add to their attacking options, ESPN French football expert Jonathan Johnson assesses their chances of landing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The panel discuss why Manchester United pulled out of a deal for Erling Haaland and whether such a move would have set a dangerous precedent at the club.

With less than six months to go on his contract, the panel weigh up whether Tottenham should sell Christian Eriksen or risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee highlights where new manager David Moyes should look to strengthen this month, while Sky Sports News Scotland reporter Luke Shanley discusses the title race and where Rangers and Celtic may look to add.

Plus, we have news from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Wolves, Brighton and much more!

