Mason Greenwood: Too soon for England call for Manchester United striker, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says striker Mason Greenwood needs more time to develop before being called up to the senior England squad.

The 18-year-old scored his ninth goal in all competitions in United's 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday after only being on the field for a matter of minutes following a substitution.

His rapid rise into United's first-team this season, coupled with Harry Kane's hamstring injury, has seen speculation grow that he may be involved in Gareth Southgate's England set-up ahead of this summer's Euro 2020 finals.

"I think Mason will have a top career and a long career, let the boy settle in now before we talk about England or the Euros," Solskjaer said.

"His focus has to be just on playing more for us and improving

"When he plays well for us, that will happen by itself. He's been picked for England's U21s lately. He's just focusing on his football."

Bailly could return for Liverpool clash

The United boss confirmed Eric Bailly will miss Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves but could be in line to return to the side for Sunday's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Ivorian has been out of action since pre-season with a serious knee injury.

Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury during a pre-season match against Chelsea

Luke Shaw is not "too far" away from a return but Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are still not expected back until after the mid-season break in February.

"(Eric) is very close, he might be back for the weekend. We have a game arranged today with the reserves and we hope he can get 90 minutes. He did not feel any after-effects from the game on Friday. He might be ready for Liverpool.

"(Ashley Young) won't be involved, no.

"We won't see Paul (Pogba) or Scott (McTominay) before the winter break, Luke is not too far away."