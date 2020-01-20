Oriol Romeu: Southampton sticking to position on midfielder amid Celta Vigo interest

Oriol Romeu appears set to remain at Southampton

Southampton are standing firm in their desire to keep Oriol Romeu amid reports the midfielder is closing on a move to Celta Vigo.

Media in Spain have claimed the former Chelsea player is heading to La Liga in an £8.5m deal but Sky Sports News has been informed that is not the case.

Southampton told the Spanish club Romeu was unavailable at the start of the January window and that remains the case as the window head towards the final 10 days.

The 28-year-old, who joined Saints from Chelsea for £5m in 2015, has been a regular in Southampton's squad this season but most of his recent appearances have come off the bench.

However, he remains a key member of Southampton's squad especially in a midfield which does not boast a great amount of senior depth.

Romeu has made more than 150 appearances in all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, scoring five goals, with 22 of those outings coming this season.

