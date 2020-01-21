Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton: Nathan Redmond shines in impressive away win

2:47 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Crystal Palace FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Crystal Palace

Southampton made an impressive return to form as goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong secured a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were on the receiving end of a second-half blitz from Wolves at the weekend as they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2, but they were good value for their victory at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Redmond's thunderous third Premier League goal of the season midway through the first half sent Saints on their way (22) before Armstrong consolidated their advantage with his second goal in three games (47).

The result means Southampton have recorded five wins in their last seven Premier League games - aided by a third clean sheet in six - as Hasenhuttl's side rise to ninth in the table, leapfrogging Palace in 10th spot.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Riedewald (6), Kelly (5), Cahill (6), Tomkins (6), Kouyate (5), McArthur (5), McCarthy (6), Ayew (4), Zaha (5), Tosun (5).



Subs: Meyer (6), Wickham (5), Ward (5).



Southampton: McCarthy (7), Cedric (6), Bertrand (7), Stephens (7), Vestergaard (8), Hojbjerg (7), Ward-Prowse (8), Armstrong (7), Obafemi (7), Redmond (8), Long (6).



Subs: Ings (6), Adams (6), Romeu (7).



Man of the match: Nathan Redmond.

How City exploits caught up with Palace

Palace claimed a very creditable point at the home of the champions Manchester City at the weekend, but they were lacklustre throughout this affair - failing to direct a single shot on target in a Premier League game for the second time this season.

Hodgson admitted afterwards that his side felt the pinch of six first-team players missing, which played a role in his decision to name an unchanged side.In contrast, Saints appeared determined to rectify their second-half collapse against Wolves last time out, as Hasenhuttl's side recorded eight goal attempts during a dominant opening period.

"It's not easy to win here, but the way we played today especially in possession was one of the best performances this season especially in possession. I'm very proud. We were very brave," the Austrian admitted afterwards.

Hasenhuttl had opted to rest top goal-scorer Danny Ings, but his side were dominating possession and dampening the drum from the Homesdale Road end when Jairo Riedewald put in a robust challenge on Cedric which forced the Portuguese off after 21 minutes.

⚽️⚽️ @SouthamptonFC have scored 2⃣ or more goals in 4⃣ successive top division away games for the 1st time in their history 👏 pic.twitter.com/sXZDtgCRcD — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 21, 2020

It was just before then that the hosts missed a glorious opening against the run of play as Jannik Vestergaard dithered on the ball, allowing Jordan Ayew to set up Cenk Tosun, but the Turkey striker blazed glaringly over when through on goal, ruing the opportunity to mark the start of his loan move from Everton with goals in back-to-back matches.

Team news Roy Hodgson named the same starting XI that earned a draw at Manchester City at the weekend meaning Cenk Tosun led the line once more. There was a place on the subs' bench for Max Meyer, who missed the trip to the Etihad with an ankle injury.



Saints opted to rest Danny Ings from the start as Michael Obafemi came in for the in-form England hopeful. Jan Bednarek missed out in defence through injury as Jannik Vestergaard made his first Premier League appearance since early November.

That was as good as it got for Hodgson's men, and that miss was brought into sharper focus two minutes later as Redmond fired the south-coast club ahead. Jack Stephens brought the ball out from defence unopposed before spotting the darting run of Redmond, who shrugged off James McCarthy before sending his venomous shot beyond Vicente Guaita into the top corner.

Saints were in the mood by now, and might have doubled their lead five minutes later as Ryan Bertrand's cross was met by Armstrong but his shot was tipped over this time by the Palace stopper. There was no let-up as Shane Long sent a near-post header into the side-netting, drawing further murmurs of discontent from the home supporters.

Hodgson will have read the riot act to his players at the break, and he was perhaps fortunate to still have 11 men for the restart as Wilfried Zaha clashed with James Ward-Prowse on the half-time whistle, with the Palace man putting his hand on the face of the Saints midfielder.

James Ward-Prowse tangled with Wilfried Zaha during a lively battle

Referee Andre Marriner missed the incident as a VAR review deemed that Zaha had not been guilty of violent conduct - but Southampton doubled Palace's troubles within three minutes of the second period as Redmond turned provider for Armstrong to lash beyond Guaita's from the edge of the box.

Palace continued to struggle as after Bertrand's superb block to deny Riedewald from point-blank range, Shane Long was guilty of missing a glorious chance to extend Southampton's lead when put through by Michael Obafemi but he shot straight at Guaita.

The writing was on the wall for the hosts when substitute Connor Wickham gave up two decent chances in the final 10 minutes, first losing his footing when slipped through by Max Meyer and then blazing over from the angle as Palace succumbed to a first league defeat since before Christmas.

Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates with the travelling supporters at the final whistle

What the managers said

2:33 Roy Hodgson claimed that the tiredness of his injury hit squad was the key factor in their 2-0 defeat Roy Hodgson claimed that the tiredness of his injury hit squad was the key factor in their 2-0 defeat

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "Yes they did [look tired], but we can't use that as an excuse because we had the same rest period between the last game as the other teams in the league, so it's more a question where the same XI basically have had to fight their way through games.

"When you throw tough games into the bargain, I think it caught up with us tonight. I'm not thinking about the transfer window as much as I'm thinking about recovering six players.

2:21 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed his side following their victory at Selhurst Park Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed his side following their victory at Selhurst Park

"That's a lot to be missing from your squad, and I'm not talking about six who never play. We're talking about Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic. All these guys normally play in the team."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We only made one mistake in the first half from Jannik, but the rest of our plan, building up from behind and using the right spaces, it was very hard for Palace to defend. We were very flexible. It was not a coincidence that we had a lot of chances, the only concern from the first half was that we only scored once.

"We were more concentrated in the second period, and we stuck to the game plan. After the manner in which we lost the last game [against Wolves] we wanted to show that we can do it better."

Man of the match - Nathan Redmond

Redmond is congratulated by his manager after a superb display for his side

Hasenhuttl admitted he would struggle to name a stand-out performer on the night, but highlighted the displays of his two No 10s, with Armstrong and Redmond coming off the wings throughout to cause Palace multiple problems.

But when on song, Redmond is a joy to watch and one of Saints' most potent attacking weapons. Here, he proved far too good for Martin Kelly, who was eventually replaced.

His goal was the first Palace have conceded from outside of the box this season, and they duly doubled that tally in the second period thanks to Redmond's selfless vision in spotting Armstrong in a better position to score.

It was one of four key passes the 25-year-old played during the contest, more than any other player.

Opta stats

Southampton have won four consecutive away games for only the second time in Premier League history, last doing so in February 2015.

Only Wolves (16) have conceded the first goal of the game more often in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace (14).

Southampton have won 65% of their Premier League points in away games this season (20/31), the highest such ratio in the division.

After seeing all 48 of the goals in their Premier League games this season prior to this match come from inside the box (F22 A26), Crystal Palace conceded two goals from outside the box against Southampton.

What's next?

Crystal Palace host Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 1; kick-off 3pm.

Southampton are in FA Cup fourth round action this Saturday at 3pm as Tottenham visit St Mary's before Saints return to Premier League duty on February 1 away to Liverpool at the same kick-off time.