Southampton 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores twice in thrilling win

Wolves staged a thrilling second-half fightback to come from 2-0 down and beat in-form Southampton 3-2 at St Mary's.

Saints looked to be heading for a fifth win from their last six Premier League matches as goals from Jan Bednarek (15) and Shane Long (35) put them in control.

But Pedro Neto started Wolves' comeback when he fired home from inside the box in the 53rd minute.

Player ratings Southampton: McCarthy (5), Soares (5), Stephens (5), Bednarek (6), Hojbjerg (5), Ward-Prowse (6), Armstrong (5), Redmond (6), Long (7), Ings (5)



Subs: Adams (5), Djenepo (5), Boufal (5)



Wolves: Patricio (6), Doherty (5), Coady (5), Saiss (5), Jonny (6), Dendoncker (5), Moutinho (6), Neves (6), Neto (7), Traore (7), Jimenez (8)



Subs: Kilman (5)



Man of the match: Raul Jimenez

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) then overturned a refereeing decision in order to give Wolves a penalty which Raul Jimenez converted, before the striker netted the winner in the 76th minute.

The final whistle was greeted with a roar of delight from Nuno Espirito Santo, whose Wolves side were winless in their last five games but have now taken 18 points from losing positions this season.

How Wolves won thriller at St Mary's

Wolves' chances of victory appeared slim in the first half as they were outplayed and conceded the first goal for the seventh Premier League game in a row.

Southampton took the lead with their first meaningful attack as James Ward-Prowse's free-kick bounced through the box and Bednarek produced a fine finish into the far corner from 15 yards out.

Shane Long celebrates making it 2-0

Wolves did go close to equalising as Jimenez scuffed a close-range shot and then volleyed wide from a good position.

But it was Southampton who struck next as Long produced a fine header from Cedric Soares' cross.

It was nearly 3-0 shortly after the break as Long headed against the base of the post, but a minute later Wolves hit back as Neto finished across goal after chesting down in the box.

The goal shifted momentum in Wolves' favour and they equalised after a penalty awarded by VAR.

Pedro Neto fired in a low shot to start the comeback

Team news Neither side made a change from their last Premier League game. Ashley Giles was on the Wolves bench after being recalled from a loan at Shrewsbury.

Referee Darren England, overseeing his first Premier League game, did not point to the spot when Jack Stephens and Soares sandwiched Jonny, but after a VAR check the decision was overturned and Jimenez coolly converted.

Nathan Redmond went close to scoring next with a superb effort from outside the box that struck the bar.

However, that was a rare chance for Saints in the second half and it was Wolves who won it when Adama Traore raced away down the right and crossed for Jimenez to score.

What the managers said...

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It's absolutely not a clear wrong decision [for the penalty]. I thought the referee was right. Cedric was in front of him and I don't know why it was overruled, I can't understand it. You can give it yes, but it is not a clear wrong decision and I heard VAR is only overruling clearly wrong decisions.

"If you are 2-0 up and then get the equaliser from a VAR decision it is mentally not so easy for us. The rest of the game we had big problems to fight back, it was maybe the crucial moment in the game."

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo: "The players were amazing in the second half. They realised the first half was not good and they reacted. I am very proud of the players, even in the first half because I am very aware of how we are doing things.

"It was a tough week for us...We have the transfer window and we have to re-balance again."

Opta stats - Saints throw it away again

Since the start of last season, Southampton have dropped 42 points from leading positions in the Premier League, 13 more than any other side.

Wolves have picked up 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, seven more than any other side.

Southampton's Jan Bednarek netted just his second goal for Southampton in 61 appearances in all competitions and his first for the club since April 2018 (v Chelsea).

Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in 28 goals for Wolves in all competitions this season (19 goals, 9 assists), more than any other player for a Premier League club in 2019-20.

Man of the match - Raul Jimenez

The striker, who hadn't scored in his previous five games, looked a bit out of form in the first half as he missed a presentable chance from close range. However, he was at the heart of Wolves' brilliant comeback.

Not only did he grab two goals - the second a clinical first-time finish - but he also linked up play well and was a handful for the Southampton defence.

He now holds the record for most Premier League goals scored by a Wolves player (23).

What's next?

Southampton travel to Crystal Palace on Tuesday (7.30pm) and then host Tottenham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm).

Wolves host Liverpool on Thursday (8pm) before a trip to Manchester United on February 1 (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports).