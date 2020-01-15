Southampton rule out forward Che Adams joining Leeds United

Southampton striker Che Adams will not be allowed to leave the club in January

Southampton have told Leeds United that forward Che Adams will not be leaving St Mary's in the January transfer window.

The Saints believe the striker is happy on the south coast and has no interest in going anywhere, amid reports of a second offer from Leeds for the 23 year-old.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is in the market for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah after the on-loan striker was recalled by Arsenal.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be sending Adams out on loan to Leeds

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl already effectively ruled out Adams moving to Elland Road earlier in the window with the south coast club believing Adams has no interest in going.

Hasenhuttl said: "I wouldn't consider loaning him out. I need every player especially in an attacking position as we don't have many."

0:57 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants a full-back in the transfer window, refusing to rule out Kyle Walker-Peters as an option. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants a full-back in the transfer window, refusing to rule out Kyle Walker-Peters as an option.

Southampton are by no means safe from relegation despite a superb run of form that has seen them surge up the Premier League table.

Sky Sports News has been told Saints are wary of upsetting the stability in the squad, although they are keen to add new players at full-back.

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a target for Southampton

Southampton are in for right-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham and want to sign Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, as they look to restore their reputation for bringing in and developing young English talent.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.