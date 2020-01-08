Kyle Walker-Peters: Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton want Tottenham right-back

Kyle Walker-Peters is interesting numerous Premier League clubs

Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all interested in signing Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan in January.

Spurs are expected to let the 22-year-old leave on a temporary basis and Walker-Peters would like to remain in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

One source has told Sky Sports News talks between Palace and Spurs are underway, with Roy Hodgson keen to get a deal done, but a move is not thought to be close to being decided for the academy graduate.

Walker-Peters has not played a league game since August with his only two appearances since coming in the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Along with Palace, Brighton and Southampton expressed an interest in signing Walker-Peters in the summer but the youngster began the season as part of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team squad.

One source on the south coast has told Sky Sports News that a deal to join Southampton is unlikely, while Brighton's preference would be for a permanent deal.

