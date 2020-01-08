Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund adamant England international stays in January

Jadon Sancho looks set to stay at Borussia Dortmund in January

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany.

The England international has no release clause in his long-term contract that currently keeps him at the club until the end of June 2022.

Borussia Dortmund feel they would not be able to find a suitable replacement in this window.

However, a summer move for Sancho looks a lot more likely with numerous major European clubs showing interest in the 19-year old.

1:55 The Sunday Supplement panel weigh up the value of Jadon Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund star linked with Chelsea. The Sunday Supplement panel weigh up the value of Jadon Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund star linked with Chelsea.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.

