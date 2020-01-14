Joe Bryan: Southampton rival Watford with interest in Fulham left-back

Joe Bryan has two potential avenues into the Premier League

Southampton are interested in a January deal for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan.

The Saints want to strengthen at both full-back positions and Bryan is high among their targets.

Fulham vs M'boro Live on

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month he is also of interest to Watford, who are keen to sign a left-back.

Bryan is having an excellent season for Fulham and played in the Premier League for them last season after joining from Bristol City.

The 23-year-old is known for his dangerous crossing and has already recorded three assists under Scott Parker this term.

Bryan has played in all but one of Fulham's Championship games this season, and has made 57 appearances for the club altogether, scoring twice.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Leicester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Leicester City in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Southampton remain one of the leading clubs hoping to land Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters on loan, along with Brighton and Crystal Palace.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

1:43 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Fulham Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Fulham

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.