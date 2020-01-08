Joe Bryan: Watford scouting Fulham defender as injury crisis takes hold

Fulham defender Joe Bryan is a target for Watford

Watford are considering a bid for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan as they deal with an injury crisis across their entire defence.

Adding a player to the left side of his defence is the priority for Nigel Pearson in January and the Hornets have scouted Bryan on a number of occasions over the last two months.

B'mouth vs Watford Live on

The former Bristol City defender, a £6m signing only 18 months ago, has made 27 appearances for the Cottagers this season and scored his first league goal for Fulham against Wigan in September.

Watford have a long list of defensive injuries including long-term absentees Sebastian Prodl (shin) and Daryl Janmaat (ankle).

Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and Jose Holebas (ankle) have also been missing, while Craig Cathcart suffered a knee injury against Wolves and Christian Kabasele has been out through suspension.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.