Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nigel Pearson up for Premier League Manager of the Month

Nigel Pearson has seven points from his four games as Watford head coach

Nigel Pearson has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month for December alongside Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pearson has enjoyed a strong start to life as Watford head coach after being appointed last month, winning two of his four matches in charge.

The Hornets beat Manchester United and Aston Villa at Vicarage Road and earned an impressive point at Sheffield United as they closed the gap to 17th place to just two points.

Jurgen Klopp joins Pearson on the shortlist after guiding Liverpool to five wins from their five matches in December.

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to a remarkable 19 wins from 20 Premier League games this season

They extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points with a game in hand, recording wins over the likes of Everton and Leicester and conceding just two goals.

Solskjaer's nomination comes after Manchester United moved from ninth to fifth during December, closing the gap between fourth place from eight points to five.

They won four of their seven matches, including wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.