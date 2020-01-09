Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms Southampton seeking full-backs in January

0:57 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants a full-back in the transfer window, refusing to rule out Kyle Walker-Peters as an option Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants a full-back in the transfer window, refusing to rule out Kyle Walker-Peters as an option

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club are on the lookout for full-backs in the January transfer window.

Saints have been linked with a move for Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters, which Hasenhuttl refused to rule out.

The manager has relied on first-team defenders Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand this season, but injuries and suspensions have occasionally forced them to draft in midfielders Emile Hoijberg and Kevin Danso.

"We are in the market and we are looking for, especially, full-backs because we know that we have not that many options at the moment," Hasenhuttl said.

"We have Ryan [Bertrand] - not really an alternative for him. And we also are missing young [Yann] Valery on the right side, we have not that many alternatives.

"This will be definitely a position where we do something in the winter break."

Kyle Walker-Peters hasn't made a Premier League appearance for Tottenham since August

Crystal Palace and Brighton are also interested in Walker-Peters. Asked about if the defender is on the club's radar, Hasenhuttl said: "There are a few guys available - it can also be a loan option in the summer. I don't want to comment any names but you can be sure we have a full list of what is interesting to us."

Jake Vokins made his debut at right-back in their FA Cup tie at home to Huddersfield last weekend.

Despite the 19-year-old marking his first-team debut with a goal, Hasenhuttl admits Vokins is "still a young player who has a lot to learn", and is looking for more experienced replacements.

