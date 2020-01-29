Christian Eriksen pens letter to Tottenham fans after joining Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen joined Inter Milan in a £16.9m move from Tottenham on Tuesday

Christian Eriksen has penned a letter to Tottenham fans following his permanent move to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old joined Inter in a £16.9m move on Tuesday, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at the San Siro and ending months of speculation with his Spurs contract expiring in the summer.

Eriksen spent six-and-a-half-years in north London, making 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

"Dear Tottenham fans, I don't know where to start!" Eriksen began in a post on Twitter.

"I didn't have time to say goodbye to everyone, even though I felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day.

"I have so many unbelievable memories over the last six-and-a-half years I was at Spurs.

"I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new!

"So, Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future! All the best, Christian."

Eriksen became Inter's third signing from the Premier League this month, having already brought in Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea, with head coach Antonio Conte also keen on Olivier Giroud.

Inter are embroiled in a title challenge with Juventus in Serie A as they find themselves three points behind Maurizio Sarri's side, who lost 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday evening.

Eriksen will wear the No 24 shirt and could make his debut on Wednesday, when Inter host Fiorentina at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, or on Sunday when they travel to Udinese in their next Serie A outing.

"I couldn't wait to get here," he told Inter TV. "It's amazing to be here, I want the fans to know who I am, I already had the chance to feel their warmth, they gave me a fantastic welcome.

"I feel amazing. I had a chance to meet Conte when I was at Tottenham and we faced his Chelsea, it was very tough. The opportunity to meet him and learn how his teams play is very fascinating.

"I am very happy to play in Serie A and in a big team like Inter, a fantastic club."

