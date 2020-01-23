Inter Milan News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Victor Moses joins Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Moses spent the first half of the season at Turkish club Fenerbahce

Last Updated: 23/01/20 4:09pm

Victor Moses was a Premier League winner with Antonio Conte in 2017 at Chelsea
Victor Moses was a Premier League winner with Antonio Conte in 2017 at Chelsea

Victor Moses has signed for Inter Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy from Chelsea.

Moses is reunited with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who he played a starring role for in the 2016-17 Premier League winning season.

Conte used Moses as a right wing back after he changed the team's formation to a 3-4-3 following early-season defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Italian coach has been scouting the Premier League to find the best players to fit his style of football and Moses is the fourth to arrive after former Manchester United trio Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez (on loan) and Ashley Young.

Also See:

Inter are also being linked with moves for Christian Eriksen, Olivier Giroud and former Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente, now at Napoli.

Moses is now embarking on his fifth loan move since joining Chelsea in 2012, it follows spells at Liverpool, Stoke, West Ham, Fenerbahce and Inter Milan.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season on Tuesday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK