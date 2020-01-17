Ashley Young: Inter Milan sign defender from Manchester United on initial six-month deal

Ashley Young has joined Inter Milan from Manchester United

Ashley Young has completed his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan on a six-month deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

A deal between the two clubs was agreed on Thursday, with Inter paying a £1.3m (€1.5m) fee plus bonuses for the full-back.

Young travelled to Milan on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of the announcement of his transfer.

He becomes the third United player to sign for Antonio Conte's Inter side in less than 12 months, following the transfers of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku last summer.

0:20 Young arrived for his Inter medical on Friday morning ahead of completing his £1.3m move Young arrived for his Inter medical on Friday morning ahead of completing his £1.3m move

The 34-year-old rejected a contract extension at United after spending eight-and-a-half seasons at the club - with Young's principle decision for departing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad being based on playing time.

Young posted on his social media: "To Man Utd, you gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain.

"Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight-and-a-half years.

"To the United fans, every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all. Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon."

Young departs after making 18 appearances this season, but has only started 10 league games under Solskjaer.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Norwich in the Premier League

"Thank you for everything at Manchester United, Ashley. Wishing you the very best of luck," United said.

Young joined United from Aston Villa in June 2011 and made 261 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

Meanwhile, United are close to reaching an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes in a deal which could be worth up to £60m, but it is understood the move is not imminent.

2:56 Bruno Fernandes is in the squad for Sporting's Lisbon derby with Benfica on Friday, but Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill expects the midfielder to move to United shortly after Bruno Fernandes is in the squad for Sporting's Lisbon derby with Benfica on Friday, but Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill expects the midfielder to move to United shortly after

However, Fernandes could complete his move after his final appearance for Sporting in Friday's derby with Benfica in Lisbon.

United will pay £43m up front for the Portugal international, with an extra £17m in potential add-ons.

The 25-year-old has also agreed personal terms with United which will see him earn around £120,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer says it will take a PSG-like performance for United to beat Liverpool on Super Sunday, but says his side have proven they can beat the best.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves, Solskjaer says his side have risen to the challenge of facing the top sides in Europe before, with Liverpool unbeaten in 38 Premier League games and 27 points clear of United.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Solskjaer referenced away victories over Paris Saint-Germain in March and Manchester City last month as evidence United can play at the level needed to beat Liverpool, and insists his side have the tactical capability to cause them problems.

He said: "It will take a massive performance, it will take a performance up to our best levels, it will take a performance we've shown before that we are capable of. Man City away, PSG away, big games for us to look back on and think: 'Yeah, we can do it.'"

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20