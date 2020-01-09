Ashley Young turns down Man Utd one-year contract extension offer

1:28 Inter Milan target Ashley Young holds all the cards when it comes to his future after Manchester United offered him a one-year contract extension, says Danny Higginbotham Inter Milan target Ashley Young holds all the cards when it comes to his future after Manchester United offered him a one-year contract extension, says Danny Higginbotham

Ashley Young has turned down an offer of a one-year contract extension from Manchester United and looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this month, according to Sky in Italy.

The 34-year-old's current deal expires in the summer and United made the offer of a one-year extension in order to fend off interest from Inter Milan, as Antonio Conte tries to strengthen his squad in the fight for the Serie A title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Young, who is a key leader in the United dressing room and can play in multiple positions.

It is understood Young's decision to leave Old Trafford is based on playing time, with the defender feeling he is at the stage of his career where he wants to play regular football.

The final decision on his future will be left to United, but Young hopes - after eight-and-a-half seasons in Manchester - he will be allowed to pursue another challenge elsewhere.

Conte remains a big fan of United's captain and wanted to sign him in the summer of 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea. It is understood Conte is willing to offer Young an 18-month contract with the Italian side.

Young moved to Old Trafford from Aston Villa in 2011 and has made 261 appearances for the club.

Some Manchester United players are 'just not up to it', says their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich

United must make signings in the January transfer window as some of their players are "just not up to it", says their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

The Australian, who had two spells at Old Trafford as a player, was reacting to United's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

City dominated United in the first half, establishing a three-goal lead inside the first 40 minutes, and Bosnich says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to make changes.

"There are players all over that squad - there's no need to get into naming and shaming - who are just not up to it," he told Sky Sports News.

The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Ashley Young could be on the move to Inter Milan after rejecting a contract extension.

'A 3-1 home defeat to rivals Manchester City might not sound so emphatic but the reality was rather different. Pep Guardiola had won on his three previous visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League but never like this. United conceded three goals in the first half for the first time here in 22 years. The gulf between the two teams was obvious to everyone.'

Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Manchester United face a defensive injury crisis with only two fit centre-backs in the squad. But should they reinforce at the back in January? Danny Higginbotham has his say...

The centre-back missed the 3-1 home derby defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

It was originally thought Maguire's issue was a foot problem sustained in the goalless FA Cup draw at Wolves. There has been no official confirmation from United on a return date for the England international.

