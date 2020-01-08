Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender out with hip injury

Harry Maguire has suffered a hip injury

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The centre-back missed the 3-1 home derby defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

It was originally thought Maguire's issue was a foot problem sustained in the goalless FA Cup draw at Wolves. There has been no official confirmation from United on a return date for the England international.

Maguire has played every minute of Premier League football for United this season

Maguire, who has often captained the team this season, is not expected to feature in Saturday's Premier League match against bottom club Norwich.

Given United's key run of fixtures coming up - which includes a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool on January 19 - an extended absence for Maguire would represent a significant blow.

When addressing the issue following the defeat by City, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been optimistic Maguire would not be out for long.

0:22 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not know anything about Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not know anything about Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan

"We don't know (about Maguire)," Solskjaer said. "He's not going to be long term, but I don't think he'll be ready for the weekend, but let's see."

Phil Jones, meanwhile, is expected to shake off a bout of cramp to be available against Norwich if needed.

"It's his first 90 minutes for a while (since October) and he came through it," Solskjaer added.

Maguire's hip problem adds to United's growing injury list, as Paul Pogba will be out for around four weeks after ankle surgery, while Scott McTominay is also sidelined with a right knee issue.

Fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also remain injured.