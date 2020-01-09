Manchester United have players not up to it, says Mark Bosnich

Manchester United must make signings in the January transfer window as some of their players are "just not up to it", says their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

The Australian, who had two spells at Old Trafford as a player, was reacting to United's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

City dominated United in the first half, establishing a three-goal lead inside the first 40 minutes, and Bosnich says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to make changes.

"There are players all over that squad - there's no need to get into naming and shaming - who are just not up to it," he told Sky Sports News.

"If you have a look at the team the other night, it's a young side and he's obviously gone for a young side, looking towards the future.

"That's reliant on the patience of the supporters - they may or may not come good within two years.

"He's doing something very similar to what Sir Alex Ferguson did when he was there. He had that excellent bunch of young players that he brought through the youth system.

"But let's not forget that before that, Sir Alex Ferguson was given a lot of time before he won his first major trophy. I don't think people these days have that kind of patience.

"I think, especially after the result and performance the other night, he's got no other option but to go and strengthen that squad."

'Australian Open should be called off'

Bosnich made 17 appearances for Australia during his playing career and currently lives in Sydney.

That has given him a first-hand account of the bushfires that are currently devastating Australia, with five-million hectares of land scorched and 24 people killed.

Bosnich says all sporting events in the country, including tennis' first grand slam of the season, the Australian Open - which begins on January 20 - should be cancelled as they deal with the crisis.

"I'm always of the opinion that when there's such a disaster, everything else should pretty much stop," he explained.

"We had that debate here in Sydney about the fireworks display for New Year's Eve. While people are suffering so greatly, I do believe the least you can do is stop.

"But there are a lot of people who are coming from all over the world and have already paid for fares and hotels.

"It's a very difficult one but it's unprecedented, what's occurred over here, and people are really suffering."