Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exclusive: Why Man Utd have what it takes to beat Liverpool

1:16 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side will need a 'massive performance' at Anfield on Sunday Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side will need a 'massive performance' at Anfield on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it will take a PSG-like performance for Man Utd to beat Liverpool on Super Sunday, but says his side have proven they can beat the best.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves, Solskjaer says his side have risen to the challenge of facing the top sides in Europe before, with Liverpool unbeaten in 38 Premier League games and 27 points clear of United.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Solskjaer referenced away victories over Paris Saint-Germain in March and Manchester City last month as evidence United can play at the level needed to beat Liverpool, and insists his side have the tactical capability to cause them problems.

He said: "It will take a massive performance, it will take a performance up to our best levels, it will take a performance we've shown before that we are capable of. Man City away, PSG away, big games for us to look back on and think: 'Yeah, we can do it.'

Solskjaer celebrates following Manchester United's 3-1 win over PSG in the Champions League in March 2019

"Since I've been here we have met Liverpool twice - two draws at Old Trafford - and I think we've done well, with different approaches in both games. It gives us a couple of options of how to play against them."

Despite recording just three away wins in the Premier League this season, Solskjaer says the way United set up away from home will benefit them at Anfield - with counter attacking the key, despite Marcus Rashford looking a doubt with a back injury.

Asked if he was worried about the state of his side, Solskjaer said: "Not really. We beat City, we beat Burnley lately, we're picking up our form. I'm not worried, no. Of course we'd like to win more games, but we do have a team sometimes that can set up in away games and soak up some pressure, counter attack, and some of our best performances have been against good teams away from home.

2:54 United were blistering on the counter-attack in their victory at Manchester City last month United were blistering on the counter-attack in their victory at Manchester City last month

"You need to find an extra level to come away with something at Anfield. It's not an easy place to go to, but you've got to go there with a mindset of not just waiting for them to steamroller you. They have done that against a few teams. We've got to go there and stamp our own authority on the game, and do as well as we can.

"As I said, it's only a month ago we should have been four or five up against City away from home. Yes, we've lost against them at home since that, but we do have experience that we can look back on.

"If we keep our heads, keep believing in what we're doing, of course there could be moments in a game where you need some luck, to win your individual battles. But tactically I'm sure we should be able to cope with it."

0:44 Solskjaer says it would be a 'blow' if Marcus Rashford misses Sunday's match Solskjaer says it would be a 'blow' if Marcus Rashford misses Sunday's match

United's top scorer Rashford would be a big miss for Sunday, but Solskjaer says the club will give him every possible chance of playing a part.

"It's touch and go. I'm not going to hold my breath, put my reputation on the line and say he will play," Solskjaer said. "But we're going to give him as long as possible. We're going to do the thorough checks here as well.

Rashford injured his back after coming on as a substitute against Wolves

"Of course it would be a blow if Marcus is injured because he's been fantastic this season, and he's done well against Liverpool before. It's a blow, but that's a challenge for the ones who step in, if he doesn't make it."

Despite other injuries in the United side - including Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay - Solskjaer is remaining positive, and says it only makes the challenge sweeter to overcome.

1:43 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so hard to play against Manchester United in recent meetings Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so hard to play against Manchester United in recent meetings

He said: "What a great challenge. Nobody gave us a chance against City, a month ago, and you're saying few and far between, well I think we've proven many a time against top teams that we can rise to the challenge. That's what you do when you sign for Man Utd, you want consistency, but in a one-off game you can perform and beat anyone.

"What will winning mean? Three points. It's a victory we all look forward to - every single Man Utd and Liverpool supporter. It has been a rivalry for many, many years. You can ask me after, instead. I don't like to talk about what it would mean; 'What has it meant?' is a better question!"

Analysis: Can United get in behind Liverpool?

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"The real top teams, and certainly City and Liverpool, when they're on the front foot they like to push high, they like to leave space in behind and are very brave in everything they do, both with and without the ball.

"At times this season Liverpool have actually been caught out with a high line, and opposition have gone through on goal, and probably haven't made as much as they should have.

"That's something Ole will be looking at - can they get in-behind this Liverpool team? Liverpool will look to play high, squeeze the midfield and give United less space to play in midfield, so they'll have to be really clever in central midfield to get it to the front players.

"As I said after the Man City win, on their day United's front three can be equally as devastating as Liverpool's; they have the quality, but obviously just lack the consistency."

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20