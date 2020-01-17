Jamie Carragher's Liverpool vs Man Utd verdict: Tactical analysis and prediction

Speaking on the latest Football Weekend Preview, Jamie Carragher previews Liverpool's huge clash with Manchester United on Super Sunday.

United travel to Anfield sitting 27 points behind their rivals, with Liverpool unbeaten in 38 games and on course for their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Here, Carra discusses the intensity of the rivalry, how United will try to hurt Jurgen Klopp's side, and his prediction...

Carra on... Liverpool overtaking United

Jamie Carragher says the United rivalry is still as fierce as ever

"The real big games for Liverpool, for me, are obviously Manchester United and Everton. There's always that extra bit of fear going into those games about how you're going to feel afterwards if you lose.

"At this moment, the position Liverpool are in compared to Manchester United, when I was a player we were never in this position, and I don't mean position in the league, but actually Liverpool being a better side than Manchester United.

"We competed with them in one-off games, but I don't think we were actually a better side than them at any one time I was a player. But in the last few years under Jurgen Klopp, it does feel like there's been a gulf between the two sides."

Carra on... the tactical approach

"The real top teams, and certainly City and Liverpool, when they're on the front foot they like to push high, they like to leave space in behind and are very brave in everything they do, both with and without the ball.

"At times this season Liverpool have actually been caught out with a high line, and opposition have gone through on goal, and probably haven't made as much as they should have.

"That's something Ole will be looking at - can they get in-behind this Liverpool team? Liverpool will look to play high, squeeze the midfield and give United less space to play in midfield, so they'll have to be really clever in central midfield to get it to the front players.

"As I said after the Man City win, on their day United's front three can be equally as devastating as Liverpool's; they have the quality, but obviously just lack the consistency."

Carra on... Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is vital for Jurgen Klopp's side, says Carragher

"He's been vital. A lot of the time he has been questioned under Jurgen Klopp, should he get a regular game? Should he be captain? But all of these top managers keep picking him out.

"I've worked with him, so I'm well aware of Jordan's qualities and what he's like around the dressing room. For a manager, having him around the dressing room is gold dust, with the example he sets every day.

"Liverpool have bought a lot of players under Jurgen Klopp in his position, and he still plays. That just says it all about him."

Carra on... Klopp taking Liverpool back to the top

"He is a special manager at this moment, I think him and Pep Guardiola are out there as the best two top managers in world football. And they look like they are going to dominate English football.

"From a Liverpool point of view it would be No 19 in league titles, with United on 20, but it's not just the league titles, there are European Cups you have to add in there when comparing Liverpool and Manchester United."

Carra on... Super Sunday predictions

Carragher is predicting a Liverpool win on Super Sunday

"I am confident Liverpool will win the game. Mourinho, in his first couple games at Anfield with United, made it really difficult for Liverpool, but in the last one Liverpool really dominated and came out on top in Mourinho's final game at United.

"I think Ole is not quite as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don't see it being a shut-out kind of game, and I think the tactic for United will be very similar to what it was against Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit on the counter-attack. They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produce a similar sort of performance, Liverpool could have major problems.

"But there is a gulf between the two clubs, and if Liverpool play anywhere near what they are capable of, they will come out on top.

"I'm confident of a Liverpool win. I think 3-1 Liverpool. And if that is the score, we've got the pundit-camera on us in the commentary box, and hopefully we'll see similar scenes to what we saw at Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equaliser!"