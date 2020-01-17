Marcus Rashford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United striker to miss Liverpool game

0:37 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks it's unlikely that Marcus Rashford will recover from his back injury in time for Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks it's unlikely that Marcus Rashford will recover from his back injury in time for Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday

Marcus Rashford is expected to miss Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday with a back injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring Rashford on in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves on Wednesday "backfired" after the United forward was forced off after only 16 minutes with the injury.

Rashford will undergo further assessments on Friday ahead of United making a late call over his fitness.

"I'm not going to hold my breath," Solskjaer said. "I probably think he wouldn't be ready.

"We're going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out."

'Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney - that's what we want'

2:01 Solskjaer says there is a lot more to come from his front three of Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial Solskjaer says there is a lot more to come from his front three of Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial

Rashford has started every Premier League game for United so far this season and is the club's top goalscorer with 20 in all competitions.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have also each hit double figures.

The trio have outscored Liverpool's forward line of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but Solskjaer has remained reluctant to start all three together.

Battle of the front three's Manchester United Goals Liverpool Goals Marcus Rashford 20 Sadio Mane 15 Anthony Martial 12 Mohamed Salah 14 Mason Greenwood 10 Roberto Firmino 9 Total 42 Total 38

"We can see them three - and we've got them on long contracts - developing into a very exciting front three," he said.

"I was here with Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney - that's what we want as Man United supporters.

"You want to see them express themselves and go to places like Anfield and put fear into their defenders."

Solskjaer insists there is "a long way to go" to get his front three to the level Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal at Liverpool.

We’ve got a long way to go to get them to the level that Liverpool have. Solskjaer on Rashford, Martial, Greenwood

"You can see the rotations, movements, understanding between them," he said. "We hope that our three will get that understanding in a while.

"I believe in ours, we're going to add to them as well, but in the years coming I'm sure we'll see lots of them three.

"But Liverpool have scored more goals than us this year so I'm not going to say that ours are better than theirs."

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20