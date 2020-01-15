Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker injured against Wolves

1:02 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford picked up a knock against Wolves - and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he was hoping to rest the forward Manchester United's Marcus Rashford picked up a knock against Wolves - and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he was hoping to rest the forward

Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the pitch towards the end of Manchester United's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves with what appeared to be a back injury.

The United striker landed awkwardly after tangling with Wolves full-back Matt Doherty and was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 80th minute of the game, having come on as a sub himself in the 64th minute.

United went on to win the game 1-0 to set up a fourth-round tie against the winner of the replay between Watford and Tranmere Rovers.

Rashford was the first United player to come on as a substitute before then being substituted himself in the same FA Cup match since Alan Smith against Liverpool in February 2006.

Speaking after his side's narrow 1-0 win on the decision to send Rashford on, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "That backfired but you have to go for them once in a while, it seems like he has got a knock there and he couldn't run.

"Let's test him in the next couple of days. Hopefully he will be OK for Sunday, I don't know.

"He has struggled a bit with a couple of knocks to his back lately and he got another one which didn't help."

United travel to Premier League leaders Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Rashford will be fit enough to take on Jurgen Klopp's side, who have won 20 of their 21 league games this season.

They trail Liverpool by a mammoth 27 points but are just five points adrift of Chelsea who are in fourth place and visit Newcastle in the Saturday evening kick-off.

'Rashford loss would be a big blow'

Analysis from Darren Bent on The Debate

"It was a scary sight seeing him go down. He kept shaking his head as he was clearly struggling and wanted to come off.

"Gareth Southgate is probably thinking, 'oh no, not another one', and it didn't look good. He's been United's main source of goals, he's had his best season.

"It would be a huge blow to lose him for Sunday. He's been unplayable at times and he'll be a big miss. Rashford has built a great understanding with Anthony Martial so it's a big blow."