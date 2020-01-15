Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United in the summer

Paul Pogba is wanted by Real Madrid and Juventus

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United this summer with Real Madrid and Juventus both chasing the midfielder, according to Sky in Germany.

The 26-year-old France midfielder would prefer to join Zinedine Zidane's side in Spain, per the same source.

United want to keep Pogba at least until the end of the season due to a lack of replacements available on the market in January.

Pogba spent some time in Dubai before Christmas rehabbing his ankle injury

But a summer deal will be difficult to conclude for any club, with United understood to want a fee in the region of £150m for the World Cup winner.

There is also a complex relationship between the club and Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, who brought him back to Old Trafford from Juve in 2016.

Pogba wants to ‘win prizes’ at Manchester United, says Mino Raiola

The player, who was a United youth graduate, also signed a five-year contract when he rejoined that contains the option to extend it by a further year until 2022.

Pogba said last summer that he was thinking of leaving the club for "a new challenge" and Raiola also said "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on" - but a transfer did not materialise.

Any deal for the figures United are understood to want will be hindered by Pogba's lack of appearances. He is presently recovering from an ankle operation and will not be back until after the winter break.

So far this season the midfielder has made just eight appearances in all competitions - six at the start of the campaign and two more in December after a 10-week lay-off due to an ankle problem.

